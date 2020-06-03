All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:14 PM

12075 SERENITY PLACE

12075 Serenity Place · (703) 818-1886
Location

12075 Serenity Place, Linton Hall, VA 20181

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3704 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bed 4.5 bath SFH in the Patriot HS pyramid on a quiet cul-de-sac, Spacious open floor plan. Two story entryway and a formal living and dining room on either side. Main floor has a den that could be used as another bedroom because there is a full bath on the main floor. Large family room with gas fireplace opens to the spacious kitchen. Main floor laundry. Upstairs you will have a large master suite with walk in closet and master bath with separate soaking tub, glass shower and dual sinks. 4 other spacious bedrooms and hall bath complete upper level. Lower level has a large rec area. Another bonus room and full bath and lots of storage in the lower level. Two car garage. 2 miles to VRE station, 5 miles to Pentagon Bus. Shopping, restaurants & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12075 SERENITY PLACE have any available units?
12075 SERENITY PLACE has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12075 SERENITY PLACE have?
Some of 12075 SERENITY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12075 SERENITY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12075 SERENITY PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12075 SERENITY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12075 SERENITY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 12075 SERENITY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 12075 SERENITY PLACE does offer parking.
Does 12075 SERENITY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12075 SERENITY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12075 SERENITY PLACE have a pool?
No, 12075 SERENITY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12075 SERENITY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12075 SERENITY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12075 SERENITY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12075 SERENITY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12075 SERENITY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12075 SERENITY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
