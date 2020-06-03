12075 SERENITY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5 bed 4.5 bath SFH in the Patriot HS pyramid on a quiet cul-de-sac, Spacious open floor plan. Two story entryway and a formal living and dining room on either side. Main floor has a den that could be used as another bedroom because there is a full bath on the main floor. Large family room with gas fireplace opens to the spacious kitchen. Main floor laundry. Upstairs you will have a large master suite with walk in closet and master bath with separate soaking tub, glass shower and dual sinks. 4 other spacious bedrooms and hall bath complete upper level. Lower level has a large rec area. Another bonus room and full bath and lots of storage in the lower level. Two car garage. 2 miles to VRE station, 5 miles to Pentagon Bus. Shopping, restaurants & more.