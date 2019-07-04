10219 Aqua View Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c911f1069 ---- New Carpet-Over 2800SF SF Home in Patriot HS District with Four Beds, 2-1/2 Baths, Main Level Hardwood Floors*Two Story Family Room with Stone Fireplace Surround/Mantle*Spacious Eat In Kitchen with Corian Counters/Island/Deck Access*Formal Living Room and Dining Room*Large Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings/WIC/Luxury Bath and Skylights*Close to Major Commuter Routes/Shopping/Dining/Movies and the VRE*Home Likely Available Before 8/1