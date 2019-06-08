10141 PALE ROSE LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Absolutely Stunning End Unit Brick front Townhome that backs to thick woods with no thru street. Fully Renovated!!! 3 Bed with 3 Full and One half Bathrooms. Open concept kitchen with huge family room that features New Quartz Counters, Huge Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, White Cabinets, Hardwood floors and ample of natural light. Finished walk out lower level with New Laminate floors on the entire lower level, full bath and walk to flat backyard. Updated bathrooms and Upgraded tile in baths. Patriot High School district. Walk to Cedar elementary school. Must See!