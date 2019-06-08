All apartments in Linton Hall
10141 PALE ROSE LOOP
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

10141 PALE ROSE LOOP

10141 Pale Rose Loop · No Longer Available
Location

10141 Pale Rose Loop, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Absolutely Stunning End Unit Brick front Townhome that backs to thick woods with no thru street. Fully Renovated!!! 3 Bed with 3 Full and One half Bathrooms. Open concept kitchen with huge family room that features New Quartz Counters, Huge Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, White Cabinets, Hardwood floors and ample of natural light. Finished walk out lower level with New Laminate floors on the entire lower level, full bath and walk to flat backyard. Updated bathrooms and Upgraded tile in baths. Patriot High School district. Walk to Cedar elementary school. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP have any available units?
10141 PALE ROSE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP have?
Some of 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
10141 PALE ROSE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP offer parking?
No, 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP have a pool?
No, 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 10141 PALE ROSE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
