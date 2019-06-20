10045 Bonnykelly Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal cable included walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub cable included fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pool internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/adc5546071 ---- Over 3500SF SF Home with Deck Backing to Trees*Hardwood Flooring in the Living/Family and Dining Rooms*Family Room off Kitchen with Gas Fireplace and Deck Access*Kitchen with Island and SS Appliances/Ample Counter and Cabinet Space*Spacious Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings/Two Walk in Closets and Bath with Double Vanity/Soaking Tub/Separate Shower*All Bedrooms with Laminate Flooring*Finished Rec Room in Walkout Basement with Full Bath and Bedroom #5*Community Pool and More*Basic Internet/Cable included in HOA*Close to Shopping/Dining/Movies/Major Commuter Routes and VRE 1 Fireplace(S) Breakfast Area Built In Microwave Crown Moldings Disposal Dryer Exhaust Fan Family Room Off Kitchen Floor Plan Traditional Formal/Separate Dining Room Gas/Propane Icemaker Kitchen Island Kitchen Table Space Mantel(S) Master Bath(S) Oven/Range Gas Recessed Lighting Washer Wood Floors