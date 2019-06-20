10045 Bonnykelly Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136 Braemar
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cable included
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
cable included
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/adc5546071 ---- Over 3500SF SF Home with Deck Backing to Trees*Hardwood Flooring in the Living/Family and Dining Rooms*Family Room off Kitchen with Gas Fireplace and Deck Access*Kitchen with Island and SS Appliances/Ample Counter and Cabinet Space*Spacious Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings/Two Walk in Closets and Bath with Double Vanity/Soaking Tub/Separate Shower*All Bedrooms with Laminate Flooring*Finished Rec Room in Walkout Basement with Full Bath and Bedroom #5*Community Pool and More*Basic Internet/Cable included in HOA*Close to Shopping/Dining/Movies/Major Commuter Routes and VRE 1 Fireplace(S) Breakfast Area Built In Microwave Crown Moldings Disposal Dryer Exhaust Fan Family Room Off Kitchen Floor Plan Traditional Formal/Separate Dining Room Gas/Propane Icemaker Kitchen Island Kitchen Table Space Mantel(S) Master Bath(S) Oven/Range Gas Recessed Lighting Washer Wood Floors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10045 Bonnykelly Ct have any available units?
10045 Bonnykelly Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 10045 Bonnykelly Ct have?
Some of 10045 Bonnykelly Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10045 Bonnykelly Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10045 Bonnykelly Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.