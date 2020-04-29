10015 Moxleys Ford Lane

Amenities

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND MANAGED BY RENTSIMPLE – SEE THIS PROPERTY TODAY ON YOUR SCHEDULE! Updated 3BD/3.5BA End Unit townhouse in Braemar. High End Updates throughout this absolute gem of a townhouse including a modern farmhouse kitchen, updated bathrooms, custom slate and marble floors, LED recessed lighting, reclaimed shiplap accent wall on main level, etc. Community Pool and HOA Amenities. All showings must schedule online! Apply online at residents.rentsimplepm.com. Pets OK w/ weight limit restrictions. (Limit 2 –Max 50lbs)