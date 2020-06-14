197 Apartments for rent in Laurel Hill, VA with hardwood floors
Theodore Roosevelt saw the jail as a facility not just for punishment, but also for correction. Laurel Hill is home to America's first embodiment of this dream, where the Lorton Reformatory served as a rehabilitation and correctional facility.
Laurel Hill is located in Fairfax County in the Lorton, Virginia area. In 2006, the area was reported by Washingtonian Magazine as one of the great places to live. Back then the community was still in the development stages, but properties were being snapped up in a hurry. Nowadays, new schools, recreational facilities, a public golf course, and peaceful parks await new residents. The 2010 census puts the population at 6,855 people in a 4.46 square mile area. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Laurel Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.