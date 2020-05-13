Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

9254 Cardinal Forest Ln #301 Available 08/01/20 Adorable Two Bedroom Two Level Condo in Lorton Available August 1! - You don't want to miss this desirable Hampton Model two bedroom two level condo in Lorton! Available August 1. Has gas fireplace, balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, and vaulted ceilings. Carpeted bedrooms in the huge master bedroom with walk in closet. Lots of parking available, community gym, pool, party room, picnic area & more! Close to Fort Belvior, I-95, Pentagon, & Quantico. Shopping, parks, & restaurants nearby.



Schedule a tour today! Call 703-966-2232



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit. Pet accepted on case-by-case basis and additional deposit.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



