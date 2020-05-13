9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Available 5/26/2020! Well maintained condo in convenient Gunston Corner. 2 huge bedrooms. 2 full baths . Full size washer/dryer. Gas fireplace. Balcony backs to gorgeous wooded views. Community pool. Landlord will consider 1 small pet case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1695) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.