Home
/
Laurel Hill, VA
/
9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE

9248 Cardinal Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9248 Cardinal Forest Lane, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Available 5/26/2020! Well maintained condo in convenient Gunston Corner. 2 huge bedrooms. 2 full baths . Full size washer/dryer. Gas fireplace. Balcony backs to gorgeous wooded views. Community pool. Landlord will consider 1 small pet case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1695) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE have any available units?
9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE have?
Some of 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE is pet friendly.
Does 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE offer parking?
No, 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE does not offer parking.
Does 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE have a pool?
Yes, 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE has a pool.
Does 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE have accessible units?
No, 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9248 CARDINAL FOREST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

