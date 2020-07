Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Newly built Luxury TH for rent - This house offers all you are looking for. Modern, slick house that was built in 2019, gourmet kitchen opens to the living area with a balcony. Hardwood floors throughout the house except for the bedrooms and bathrooms. Rare to find a first floor bedroom and bath, great for guests. No maintenance of the front yard, 2 car garage. Pets welcome with deposit.



(RLNE5527182)