Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

9103 AYDEN LANE

9103 Ayden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9103 Ayden Lane, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Great 1 car garage brick front townhome 15 minutes from Ft. Belvoir, 15 minutes from Quantico base, less than 1 mile from Lorton VRE and Lorton Park and Ride, 2 minutes from I95, Route 123, or Fairfax County Parkway. Can't beat location. South County Middle and High schools, Laurel Hill Elementary School.The house features 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bathrooms, 4 levels with 4th level being one huge bedroom with its own bathroom. Granite counters and stainless steal appliances in kitchen. Huge deck and patio in completely fenced in backyard, backing to playground. We added tons of stuff, like storage area under the stairs, shelves in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9103 AYDEN LANE have any available units?
9103 AYDEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 9103 AYDEN LANE have?
Some of 9103 AYDEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9103 AYDEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9103 AYDEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9103 AYDEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9103 AYDEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 9103 AYDEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9103 AYDEN LANE offers parking.
Does 9103 AYDEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9103 AYDEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9103 AYDEN LANE have a pool?
No, 9103 AYDEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9103 AYDEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 9103 AYDEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9103 AYDEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9103 AYDEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9103 AYDEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9103 AYDEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

