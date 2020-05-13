9103 AYDEN LANE

Amenities

Great 1 car garage brick front townhome 15 minutes from Ft. Belvoir, 15 minutes from Quantico base, less than 1 mile from Lorton VRE and Lorton Park and Ride, 2 minutes from I95, Route 123, or Fairfax County Parkway. Can't beat location. South County Middle and High schools, Laurel Hill Elementary School.The house features 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bathrooms, 4 levels with 4th level being one huge bedroom with its own bathroom. Granite counters and stainless steal appliances in kitchen. Huge deck and patio in completely fenced in backyard, backing to playground. We added tons of stuff, like storage area under the stairs, shelves in garage.