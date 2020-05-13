8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE

Amenities

parking gym pool clubhouse fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool

Well maintained, luxurious 3 bedroom 3 bath, end-unit home in sought after active senior (55+) community. Easy main floor living with usable loft space. Large house boasts 2550 square feet, sunroom, huge loft, gas fireplace, vaulted/cathedral ceilings, and plenty of natural light. There are three storage areas and plantation shutters on the main level and plenty of parking for home owners and guests. The Clubhouse includes an indoor pool, gym, game room, and more! Gated community close to interstate 95 and the Virginia Railway Express. A must see!!