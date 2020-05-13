All apartments in Laurel Hill
Find more places like 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel Hill, VA
/
8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE

8974 Yellow Daisy Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel Hill
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8974 Yellow Daisy Place, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
Well maintained, luxurious 3 bedroom 3 bath, end-unit home in sought after active senior (55+) community. Easy main floor living with usable loft space. Large house boasts 2550 square feet, sunroom, huge loft, gas fireplace, vaulted/cathedral ceilings, and plenty of natural light. There are three storage areas and plantation shutters on the main level and plenty of parking for home owners and guests. The Clubhouse includes an indoor pool, gym, game room, and more! Gated community close to interstate 95 and the Virginia Railway Express. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE have any available units?
8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE have?
Some of 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE offers parking.
Does 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE has a pool.
Does 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8974 YELLOW DAISY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way
Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Similar Pages

Laurel Hill 1 BedroomsLaurel Hill 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaurel Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Laurel Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Greenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University