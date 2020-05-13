All apartments in Laurel Hill
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT

8598 Crosspointe Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

8598 Crosspointe Glen Court, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Single family home is located on a cul-de-sac in Lorton. 3 Level spacious home with a finished basement. Home is perfect for entertaining exterior and interior! Formal living and dining areas. Family room has soft natural sunlight with cathedral ceiling ,ceiling fan plus a gas fireplace. 4 Bedrooms 4 Baths w/ 1.5 Bath plus a bonus room can be used for office or craft room. Kitchen has NEW stainless steel gas appliances and a new granite counter tops. The kitchen French doors open to a private the oversized deck w/a lighted gazebo. Master suite is inviting with gas fireplace with a sitting area. Plus a relaxing spa bath/double sink vanities with walk in closets. The basement is the perfect place for entertaining with a living/game room area plus a private media room ,full bath and wet bar area. Windows have wooden blind treatments. Hardwood and carpet flooring. Homes has a fenced in backyard. Double garage with openers. Easy commute to Lorton Station VRE ,Metro, Fort Belvoir, 95 Fairfax Co.Parkway. Pets welcome . Need more information ? Contact Agent Belinda Shifflett 703-919-6289

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT have any available units?
8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT have?
Some of 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT offers parking.
Does 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT have a pool?
No, 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
