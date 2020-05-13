8598 CROSSPOINTE GLEN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage hot tub media room

Single family home is located on a cul-de-sac in Lorton. 3 Level spacious home with a finished basement. Home is perfect for entertaining exterior and interior! Formal living and dining areas. Family room has soft natural sunlight with cathedral ceiling ,ceiling fan plus a gas fireplace. 4 Bedrooms 4 Baths w/ 1.5 Bath plus a bonus room can be used for office or craft room. Kitchen has NEW stainless steel gas appliances and a new granite counter tops. The kitchen French doors open to a private the oversized deck w/a lighted gazebo. Master suite is inviting with gas fireplace with a sitting area. Plus a relaxing spa bath/double sink vanities with walk in closets. The basement is the perfect place for entertaining with a living/game room area plus a private media room ,full bath and wet bar area. Windows have wooden blind treatments. Hardwood and carpet flooring. Homes has a fenced in backyard. Double garage with openers. Easy commute to Lorton Station VRE ,Metro, Fort Belvoir, 95 Fairfax Co.Parkway. Pets welcome . Need more information ? Contact Agent Belinda Shifflett 703-919-6289