Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

NEVER been RENTED! Feels LIKE HOME! Beautiful Sun-Filled second level condo features 2 Bedroom and Two full baths, spacious deck, gas fireplace, the Owner~s Suite has a Walk-In closet and full bath. Full-sized washer and dryer. Rent includes water and sewer, and the community swimming pool. Close to public transportation, VRE, I-95, Ft. Belvoir, NGA, TSA, shops, restaurants, and the Coming Soon Liberty Market.