8211 SINGLELEAF LANE

Beautifully maintained 3-level townhouse with a car garage in sought after Laurel Hill Landbay community. Open floor plan with recessed lights and Hickory hardwood floors throughout the main level. Cozy living room and dining room with large windows. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash and breakfast nook. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with double vanity bath with separate shower/soaking tub. Private setting in the basement with the fourth bedroom and full bath with nice backyard. Community amenities are outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, playground and fitness center. Quiet neighborhood and excellent location close to major highways, schools and shopping centers. Easy access to VRE, Metro, Pentagon and Fort Belvoir. MUST SEE!!!