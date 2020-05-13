All apartments in Laurel Hill
Last updated March 19 2020

8211 SINGLELEAF LANE

8211 Singleleaf Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8211 Singleleaf Circle, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully maintained 3-level townhouse with a car garage in sought after Laurel Hill Landbay community. Open floor plan with recessed lights and Hickory hardwood floors throughout the main level. Cozy living room and dining room with large windows. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash and breakfast nook. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with double vanity bath with separate shower/soaking tub. Private setting in the basement with the fourth bedroom and full bath with nice backyard. Community amenities are outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, playground and fitness center. Quiet neighborhood and excellent location close to major highways, schools and shopping centers. Easy access to VRE, Metro, Pentagon and Fort Belvoir. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE have any available units?
8211 SINGLELEAF LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE have?
Some of 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8211 SINGLELEAF LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE offers parking.
Does 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE has a pool.
Does 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE have accessible units?
No, 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8211 SINGLELEAF LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

