8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE

Exceptionally well maintained ... Single Family Home in sought after Laurel Hill Planned Community. Approximately 5,194 square feet of finished area on 3-levels, 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, open floorplan on main level w/all hardwood floors and 9 ft. high ceilings. Two story foyer and living room with adjacent formal dining room. Large gourmet kitchen w/center island, w/granite counters, ceramic floors opens to soaring 2-story ceilings in great room w/gas fireplace. Kitchen is open to breakfast/sunroom & walk-out to exterior screen porch and large deck. Spacious master bedroom suite, tray ceiling w/master bath soaking tub/shower, ceramics, large walk-in closet. Distinctive interior appointments with elegant crown, chair rail and picture frame moldings throughout. Basement fully finished, recreation room and amazing wet bar for entertaining , Full bath, 5th bedroom/den and walkout to large exterior masonry patio. Exterior includes pastural views of natural areas and woods and enjoy outdoor living space from covered screened porch, spacious deck, or masonry patio. Beautifully landscaped private rear yard backing to natural wooded area.... Laurel Hill neighborhood includes large private common areas, pathways, mini- parks, bike/walking trails, playgrounds community tennis courts, pool and clubhouse. Excellent commuter access to I-95, Beltway, Fairfax Parkway, VRE Commuter Train Station and nearby shopping, golf and regional parks. Walk to all three schools - South County HS/MS and Laurel Hill Elementary. Convenient location to shopping and recreation, Fort Belvoir, regional parks, and VRE commuter rail station. Bonus - All lawn mowing and landscaping maintenance included in rent provided by 3rd party contractor paid by Landlord. See On-Line home photos & slide show; Virtual On-Line video stream and In-Person scheduled appointments only available through Listing Realtor and/or your Realtor.