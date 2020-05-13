All apartments in Laurel Hill
8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE

8210 Paper Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8210 Paper Birch Drive, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Exceptionally well maintained ... Single Family Home in sought after Laurel Hill Planned Community. Approximately 5,194 square feet of finished area on 3-levels, 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, open floorplan on main level w/all hardwood floors and 9 ft. high ceilings. Two story foyer and living room with adjacent formal dining room. Large gourmet kitchen w/center island, w/granite counters, ceramic floors opens to soaring 2-story ceilings in great room w/gas fireplace. Kitchen is open to breakfast/sunroom & walk-out to exterior screen porch and large deck. Spacious master bedroom suite, tray ceiling w/master bath soaking tub/shower, ceramics, large walk-in closet. Distinctive interior appointments with elegant crown, chair rail and picture frame moldings throughout. Basement fully finished, recreation room and amazing wet bar for entertaining , Full bath, 5th bedroom/den and walkout to large exterior masonry patio. Exterior includes pastural views of natural areas and woods and enjoy outdoor living space from covered screened porch, spacious deck, or masonry patio. Beautifully landscaped private rear yard backing to natural wooded area.... Laurel Hill neighborhood includes large private common areas, pathways, mini- parks, bike/walking trails, playgrounds community tennis courts, pool and clubhouse. Excellent commuter access to I-95, Beltway, Fairfax Parkway, VRE Commuter Train Station and nearby shopping, golf and regional parks. Walk to all three schools - South County HS/MS and Laurel Hill Elementary. Convenient location to shopping and recreation, Fort Belvoir, regional parks, and VRE commuter rail station. Bonus - All lawn mowing and landscaping maintenance included in rent provided by 3rd party contractor paid by Landlord. See On-Line home photos & slide show; Virtual On-Line video stream and In-Person scheduled appointments only available through Listing Realtor and/or your Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE have any available units?
8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE have?
Some of 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8210 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

