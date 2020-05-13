Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

8206 Catbird Circle Unit 201 Available 06/01/20 Fully Renovated 2 Level Condo W/ Perfect Location - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this awesome 2 level condo you MUST see in person. This one WILL NOT LAST! Come see it & call it home before its too late. Main level kitchen, living room, & dining room with a walkout balcony to enjoy the summer nights. Bedrooms are upstairs with a shared bathroom & laundry room. Will be available for move in one JUNE 1st. $10/mo maintenance reduction fee, $50 application fee, & $100 move in fee applies. Please contact Suvo at 571-306-3006 (text for prompt reply) for more info. Water is included for FREE with rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5702102)