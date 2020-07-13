8200 Crossbrook Ct 201

Amenities

Renovated 2 BR Condo, Great Location in Lorton, VA - Property Id: 312681



Recently remodeled 2 BR, 1.5 Bath, two-level condo in Lorton, Va. One reserved parking space near front door. MBA completely remodeled. New fixtures in 1/2 bath. Kitchen recently updated. Fresh paint (neutral gray) throughout. Hardwood floors on first level.



Fairfax County School District. Elementary, middle, and high school within walking distance.



Great location. Bus stop within 50 yards, commuter rail less than 2 miles, and you can be on I-95 in less than 5 minutes. Drive times to DC approx 30 minutes, Pentagon 25 minutes; Ft. Belvoir 20 minutes, and Quantico 25 minutes.



Great schools and great location!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8200-crossbrook-ct-lorton-va-unit-201/312681

