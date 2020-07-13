8194 PAPER BIRCH DRIVE

Beautiful house with Liberay & 2 stroy family room with Gas Fire Place on Main level. 4 Large Bedrooms on upper Lvl & Front load washer & Dryer on upper lvl. A must see Brick front house with 2 car garage house backing to woods and walk out basement. Walk to Swimming Pool and elementary school. Just Reduced. Sept free no pro-rated rent for your clients.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
