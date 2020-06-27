43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Immaculate, sleek, bright, modern & luxurious end unit in desirable Lansdowne Town Center. Brazilian Cherry HW floors on 3 levels, built-in wall units, private balcony, ample living & storage space, 2 car garage . Walk to restaurants, shops, conveniences, entertainment, etc. Rent includes Comcast, club house, pool, fitness center & lawn service. Property can come furnished as shown, partially furnished or unfurnished on case by case situation. Excellent home with ideal location! Apply on line : pearson.appfolio.com/listings/rental applications/new