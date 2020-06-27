All apartments in Lansdowne
43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE

43656 Chicacoan Creek Square · No Longer Available
Location

43656 Chicacoan Creek Square, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate, sleek, bright, modern & luxurious end unit in desirable Lansdowne Town Center. Brazilian Cherry HW floors on 3 levels, built-in wall units, private balcony, ample living & storage space, 2 car garage . Walk to restaurants, shops, conveniences, entertainment, etc. Rent includes Comcast, club house, pool, fitness center & lawn service. Property can come furnished as shown, partially furnished or unfurnished on case by case situation. Excellent home with ideal location! Apply on line : pearson.appfolio.com/listings/rental applications/new

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE have any available units?
43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE have?
Some of 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE offers parking.
Does 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE has a pool.
Does 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43656 CHICACOAN CREEK SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
