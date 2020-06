Amenities

6106 Ellis Ave Available 08/07/20 CHARMING LAKESIDE CAPE! - This beautiful three bedroom one bath home is situated is the highly sought after Lakeside neighborhood and is full of fabulous features like: hardwood floors that run throughout; a spacious family room with decorative fireplace; an updated eat-in kitchen boasting granite counter tops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances; tile bath complete with vanity and medicine cabinet; pull-down attic storage; fully fenced rear yard with deck and detached shed; off street parking; in-unit laundry; central air; and so much more! All of this just minutes from Richmond favorites like : Bryan Park; Roy's Big Burger; Lakeside Farmers Market; Final Gravity Brewing Co; SB's Lakeside Love Shack; and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Additionally, this home is conveniently situated near I-95 & I-64 giving you easy access to all of Central Virginia! This cutie is available 8/7/2020 but don't wait. This lovely Lakeside home is sure to go quick. Visit https://www.gorichmondrentals.com/vacancies to submit your inquiry today and request a virtual tour!



