3855 Sunny Brook Court

Renters Warehouse and Kay'C Coleman present this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome. Located in the beautiful and sought after Lake Ridge community this home will not be available for long! The main level features a spacious dine-in kitchen with great natural light, large living room area, and half bath. The Upper level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.The master bedroom has its own private bathroom and a walk in closet. The lower level features a large basement with extra storage, half bathroom, and a vast fenced in backyard. Enjoy access to community pool, tennis courts, and playgrounds to keep everyone in the family entertained this Summer! Conveniently located near Dillingham Square for quick shopping runs and near I-95 for breezy commute to Lorton/Springfield/Washington D.C.Seeking 12 month lease or longer. All pictures taken in 2019. APPLY/SCHEDULE A TOUR TODAY Just contact Kay'C at (571) 499-1485