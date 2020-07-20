All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:43 PM

3855 Sunny Brook Court

3855 Sunny Brook Court · No Longer Available
Location

3855 Sunny Brook Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

Renters Warehouse and Kay'C Coleman present this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome. Located in the beautiful and sought after Lake Ridge community this home will not be available for long! The main level features a spacious dine-in kitchen with great natural light, large living room area, and half bath. The Upper level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.The master bedroom has its own private bathroom and a walk in closet. The lower level features a large basement with extra storage, half bathroom, and a vast fenced in backyard. Enjoy access to community pool, tennis courts, and playgrounds to keep everyone in the family entertained this Summer! Conveniently located near Dillingham Square for quick shopping runs and near I-95 for breezy commute to Lorton/Springfield/Washington D.C.Seeking 12 month lease or longer. All pictures taken in 2019. APPLY/SCHEDULE A TOUR TODAY Just contact Kay'C at (571) 499-1485

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 Sunny Brook Court have any available units?
3855 Sunny Brook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3855 Sunny Brook Court have?
Some of 3855 Sunny Brook Court's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3855 Sunny Brook Court currently offering any rent specials?
3855 Sunny Brook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 Sunny Brook Court pet-friendly?
No, 3855 Sunny Brook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3855 Sunny Brook Court offer parking?
No, 3855 Sunny Brook Court does not offer parking.
Does 3855 Sunny Brook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3855 Sunny Brook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 Sunny Brook Court have a pool?
Yes, 3855 Sunny Brook Court has a pool.
Does 3855 Sunny Brook Court have accessible units?
No, 3855 Sunny Brook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 Sunny Brook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3855 Sunny Brook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3855 Sunny Brook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3855 Sunny Brook Court does not have units with air conditioning.
