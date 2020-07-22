12303 MULBERRY CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Enjoy living in this one-of-a-kind, beautifully updated, single family home in the desirable Knolls Community and sought-after Lakeridge, Virginia! Filled with natural light, this 3-level home with almost 2800 total under roof square footage is nestled on cul-de-sac on a very private .27 acre lot. Property offers 3 full exquisitely renovated baths and a conveniently located half bath on the main floor. It has a tastefully update, gourmet eat-in kitchen, 2 balconies, a patio, breezeway, and an abundance of storage space! It has been freshly painted and has new carpet and kitchen flooring. More, there are 4 nicely sized bedrooms and additional living space in the lower level with a walk-out basement! The woodland in the rear offers privacy while including all of the peacefulness and serenity of a true nature retreat with many opportunities to view wild life. The location provides many commuting options such as the Virginia Rail Express, carpool commuter lots, and buses. Additionally, there are walkways to pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, nature trails, and the beautiful Occoquan Reservoir where you can canoe, kayak, paddleboard, and fish. More information on these recreational activities are provided by visiting the Lake Ridge Association website: http://lakeridgeva.com/Page/299~5524. Further, one will find golfing and boat ramps only minutes away, as is shopping at the Potomac Mills Mall, the historic village of Occoquan, and Potomac Town Center (Wegmans!). This property is approximately 9 miles from Ft. Belvoir, 23 miles from D.C., and 13 miles from Quantico. Note: Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and maintenance of the lawn. No smoking. Pets, case-by-case basis. Everyone over 18 years of age is required to pay an application fee. Application link can be found by going to: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/12303-Mulberry-Court-Woodbridge-VA-22192-282201324