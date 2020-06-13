719 LAKE CAROLINE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground tennis court

Charming well maintained rancher siting on corner lot on Lake Caroline Drive. Home could be 3 bedrooms but one wall move to create additional living room space. Beautiful hardwood floors, deck off master bedroom. $250 Parking decal required - $200 refundable upon move out when decals are returned. Owner pays HOA fees for tenant to enjoy all this community has to offer: 2 sandy beaches, parks and playgrounds, clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, pavilions, docks and boat ramps, and an active events committee that keeps the community engaged. In close proximity to Lake Caroline you will find golfing, ball parks, wineries, breweries, state fair grounds, Kings Dominion, YMCA, Library.