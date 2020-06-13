All apartments in Lake Caroline
719 LAKE CAROLINE DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:58 AM

719 LAKE CAROLINE DRIVE

719 Lake Caroline Drive · (571) 659-6513
Location

719 Lake Caroline Drive, Lake Caroline, VA 22546

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Charming well maintained rancher siting on corner lot on Lake Caroline Drive. Home could be 3 bedrooms but one wall move to create additional living room space. Beautiful hardwood floors, deck off master bedroom. $250 Parking decal required - $200 refundable upon move out when decals are returned. Owner pays HOA fees for tenant to enjoy all this community has to offer: 2 sandy beaches, parks and playgrounds, clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, pavilions, docks and boat ramps, and an active events committee that keeps the community engaged. In close proximity to Lake Caroline you will find golfing, ball parks, wineries, breweries, state fair grounds, Kings Dominion, YMCA, Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

