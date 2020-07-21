All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

6101 WIGMORE LN #C

6101 Wigmore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6101 Wigmore Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 6101 Wigmore Lane Unit C, a stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in desirable Kingstowne. This bright and cheery home features a recently upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a breakfast bar and an accent wall of natural stone tile. Beautiful wide plank hardwood floors flow in the living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway, and stylish updated lighting has been installed throughout. Relax by the cozy fireplace in the living room or step out and unwind on the oversized patio. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with custom built-in shelving and a private master bath with dual sink vanity, jetted Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. There is also an in-unit washer and dryer for easy convenience. Kingstowne residents can enjoy a variety of amenities including swimming pools, fitness centers, walking paths, tennis and basketball courts, tot lots/playgrounds and numerous community clubs and activities. It is also conveniently located close to Kingstowne Town Center, 2 Metro Stations and all major commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 WIGMORE LN #C have any available units?
6101 WIGMORE LN #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6101 WIGMORE LN #C have?
Some of 6101 WIGMORE LN #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 WIGMORE LN #C currently offering any rent specials?
6101 WIGMORE LN #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 WIGMORE LN #C pet-friendly?
No, 6101 WIGMORE LN #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6101 WIGMORE LN #C offer parking?
Yes, 6101 WIGMORE LN #C offers parking.
Does 6101 WIGMORE LN #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6101 WIGMORE LN #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 WIGMORE LN #C have a pool?
Yes, 6101 WIGMORE LN #C has a pool.
Does 6101 WIGMORE LN #C have accessible units?
No, 6101 WIGMORE LN #C does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 WIGMORE LN #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6101 WIGMORE LN #C has units with dishwashers.
Does 6101 WIGMORE LN #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 6101 WIGMORE LN #C does not have units with air conditioning.
