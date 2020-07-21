6101 WIGMORE LN #C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool tennis court

Welcome to 6101 Wigmore Lane Unit C, a stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in desirable Kingstowne. This bright and cheery home features a recently upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a breakfast bar and an accent wall of natural stone tile. Beautiful wide plank hardwood floors flow in the living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway, and stylish updated lighting has been installed throughout. Relax by the cozy fireplace in the living room or step out and unwind on the oversized patio. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with custom built-in shelving and a private master bath with dual sink vanity, jetted Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. There is also an in-unit washer and dryer for easy convenience. Kingstowne residents can enjoy a variety of amenities including swimming pools, fitness centers, walking paths, tennis and basketball courts, tot lots/playgrounds and numerous community clubs and activities. It is also conveniently located close to Kingstowne Town Center, 2 Metro Stations and all major commuter routes.