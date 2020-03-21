All apartments in Kings Park
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

8815 VICTORIA ROAD

8815 Victoria Road · No Longer Available
Location

8815 Victoria Road, Kings Park, VA 22151

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom/1 den/office in popular Kings Park with quick access to 495 HOT lanes, express bus to Pentagon and 1 block to shopping center. Fall 2018 kitchen renovation & gleaming refinished hardwoods on 2 levels, and interior paint. Gas fpl, screened porch, 1 br + den main lvl with full bath, 3 br upper lvl with full bath, driveway parking for 2 cars, full walkout unfinished basement. Excellent schools, low maintenance yard. $45 per adult applicant for credit check, 1 mo rent & security deposit before move in. Washer/dryer work, but as is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8815 VICTORIA ROAD have any available units?
8815 VICTORIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park, VA.
What amenities does 8815 VICTORIA ROAD have?
Some of 8815 VICTORIA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8815 VICTORIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8815 VICTORIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8815 VICTORIA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8815 VICTORIA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park.
Does 8815 VICTORIA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8815 VICTORIA ROAD offers parking.
Does 8815 VICTORIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8815 VICTORIA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8815 VICTORIA ROAD have a pool?
No, 8815 VICTORIA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8815 VICTORIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8815 VICTORIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8815 VICTORIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8815 VICTORIA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8815 VICTORIA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8815 VICTORIA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
