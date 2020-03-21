8815 VICTORIA ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

4 bedroom/1 den/office in popular Kings Park with quick access to 495 HOT lanes, express bus to Pentagon and 1 block to shopping center. Fall 2018 kitchen renovation & gleaming refinished hardwoods on 2 levels, and interior paint. Gas fpl, screened porch, 1 br + den main lvl with full bath, 3 br upper lvl with full bath, driveway parking for 2 cars, full walkout unfinished basement. Excellent schools, low maintenance yard. $45 per adult applicant for credit check, 1 mo rent & security deposit before move in. Washer/dryer work, but as is.