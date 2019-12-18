All apartments in Kings Park West
Find more places like 9817 COVENT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings Park West, VA
/
9817 COVENT COURT
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

9817 COVENT COURT

9817 Covent Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kings Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9817 Covent Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler located on a quite cul-de-sac in the neighborhood of Kings Park West.Very nicely with great open floor plan featuring hardwood floors, newly remodeled eat-in-kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. finished walk-out lower level with fireplace, and large utility room and great storage space. fences back yard. Close to community pool, lake and playground. Easy access to 495 and a great variety of shopping and close to the highest rated schools in the area. This home has everything you are looking for and ready to move in today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9817 COVENT COURT have any available units?
9817 COVENT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 9817 COVENT COURT have?
Some of 9817 COVENT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9817 COVENT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9817 COVENT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 COVENT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9817 COVENT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 9817 COVENT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9817 COVENT COURT offers parking.
Does 9817 COVENT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9817 COVENT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 COVENT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9817 COVENT COURT has a pool.
Does 9817 COVENT COURT have accessible units?
No, 9817 COVENT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 COVENT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9817 COVENT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9817 COVENT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9817 COVENT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kings Park West 1 BedroomsKings Park West 3 Bedrooms
Kings Park West Apartments with BalconyKings Park West Apartments with Parking
Kings Park West Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VA
South Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University