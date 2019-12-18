9817 COVENT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler located on a quite cul-de-sac in the neighborhood of Kings Park West.Very nicely with great open floor plan featuring hardwood floors, newly remodeled eat-in-kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. finished walk-out lower level with fireplace, and large utility room and great storage space. fences back yard. Close to community pool, lake and playground. Easy access to 495 and a great variety of shopping and close to the highest rated schools in the area. This home has everything you are looking for and ready to move in today.