Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking carpet

Charming three level brick townhome for rent in the Lakepointe community. Close to VRE, GMU, and major commuting routes. Fresh paint throughout as well as new carpet in bedrooms and lower level. Hardwood floors. Fenced in patio. Plenty of storage and parking. Available now!