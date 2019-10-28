5532 WINFORD CT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Your Search is Over! Immaculate,Pristine & Meticulously Cared For Gorgeous End Unit in Prime Location & Sought After Village Park, Unique & One of a Kind. Turn key Condition. Enjoy an Open & Flowing Interior Floor Plan W/ lots of Lights . Tons of Updates From Top To Bottom Including: Kitchen Cabinets, Counters and SS appliances, Unique & Special Wood Flooring Throughout ,Lightings including Recessed Lightings & Light Fixtures, Fresh Paint, Renovated Bathrooms Boasts New Vanities, Tub, Floorings, Lightings & Mirrors.Lower Level is a treat & featuring a Huge Recreation Rm Leads to a beautifully landscaped private Fenced Rer Yard. New Windows & Doors, The list Goes on too much to list. You need to see it for Yourself. Please Remove Shoes