Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:06 AM

5532 WINFORD CT

5532 Winford Court · No Longer Available
Location

5532 Winford Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Your Search is Over! Immaculate,Pristine & Meticulously Cared For Gorgeous End Unit in Prime Location & Sought After Village Park, Unique & One of a Kind. Turn key Condition. Enjoy an Open & Flowing Interior Floor Plan W/ lots of Lights . Tons of Updates From Top To Bottom Including: Kitchen Cabinets, Counters and SS appliances, Unique & Special Wood Flooring Throughout ,Lightings including Recessed Lightings & Light Fixtures, Fresh Paint, Renovated Bathrooms Boasts New Vanities, Tub, Floorings, Lightings & Mirrors.Lower Level is a treat & featuring a Huge Recreation Rm Leads to a beautifully landscaped private Fenced Rer Yard. New Windows & Doors, The list Goes on too much to list. You need to see it for Yourself. Please Remove Shoes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 WINFORD CT have any available units?
5532 WINFORD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 5532 WINFORD CT have?
Some of 5532 WINFORD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 WINFORD CT currently offering any rent specials?
5532 WINFORD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 WINFORD CT pet-friendly?
No, 5532 WINFORD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 5532 WINFORD CT offer parking?
Yes, 5532 WINFORD CT offers parking.
Does 5532 WINFORD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5532 WINFORD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 WINFORD CT have a pool?
No, 5532 WINFORD CT does not have a pool.
Does 5532 WINFORD CT have accessible units?
No, 5532 WINFORD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 WINFORD CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5532 WINFORD CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5532 WINFORD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5532 WINFORD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
