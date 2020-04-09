All apartments in Kings Park West
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:54 AM

5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT

5501 Ridgeton Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Ridgeton Hill Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
End unit townhouse with 3 finished levels and lots of light. Recently renovated and ready to move in. Stainless appliances, wood floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash, cabinets with pantry and shelving. Open dining room with wood floors and living room with new carpet and fresh neutral paint. Half bath on the main level. Bedrooms upstairs with new carpet, and all have ceiling fans. Master bathroom and hall bathroom have been updated with the latest tile, fixtures and countertops. Huge rec room on lower level with fireplace and newer full bathroom. Large deck with trees in the back. Enclosed backyard with shed. Recently replaced roof with transferable warranty. Ample storage in attic. Lake Royal is close by to hike or take a canoe out and go fishing. Many playgrounds nearby. Conveniently located with easy access to GMU, the beltway, VRE train, and a metro bus stop. Target is just around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT have any available units?
5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT have?
Some of 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
