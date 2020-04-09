5501 RIDGETON HILL COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

End unit townhouse with 3 finished levels and lots of light. Recently renovated and ready to move in. Stainless appliances, wood floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash, cabinets with pantry and shelving. Open dining room with wood floors and living room with new carpet and fresh neutral paint. Half bath on the main level. Bedrooms upstairs with new carpet, and all have ceiling fans. Master bathroom and hall bathroom have been updated with the latest tile, fixtures and countertops. Huge rec room on lower level with fireplace and newer full bathroom. Large deck with trees in the back. Enclosed backyard with shed. Recently replaced roof with transferable warranty. Ample storage in attic. Lake Royal is close by to hike or take a canoe out and go fishing. Many playgrounds nearby. Conveniently located with easy access to GMU, the beltway, VRE train, and a metro bus stop. Target is just around the corner.