5416 HELM COURT

Amenities
Welcome to convenient and popular Glen Cove! This great End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhouse features, a beautifully updated Eat-In Kitchen, 2 updated full Baths plus 2 Half Baths , a huge finished Walk-Out Basement Recreation Room, a very spacious Laundry/Utility/Workshop/Storage Room, plus a Fully Fenced private Backyard! Other recent updates include a new roof, replaced windows, and some new carpet. Enjoy a Cul de Sac location with Two Assigned Parking Spaces right out front. Walk to Bus Stop, Community Pool, or beautiful Lake Royal; VRE <1 Mile; Renovations in progress. Pictures will update as updates are completed. Pets - Case by Case; No Cats; Available for Lease August 1st. $50 App Fee made out to Washington Property Group.online Application available for $55.