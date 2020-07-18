5416 HELM COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

Welcome to convenient and popular Glen Cove! This great End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhouse features, a beautifully updated Eat-In Kitchen, 2 updated full Baths plus 2 Half Baths , a huge finished Walk-Out Basement Recreation Room, a very spacious Laundry/Utility/Workshop/Storage Room, plus a Fully Fenced private Backyard! Other recent updates include a new roof, replaced windows, and some new carpet. Enjoy a Cul de Sac location with Two Assigned Parking Spaces right out front. Walk to Bus Stop, Community Pool, or beautiful Lake Royal; VRE <1 Mile; Renovations in progress. Pictures will update as updates are completed. Pets - Case by Case; No Cats; Available for Lease August 1st. $50 App Fee made out to Washington Property Group.online Application available for $55.