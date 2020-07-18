All apartments in Kings Park West
Kings Park West, VA
5416 HELM COURT
5416 HELM COURT

5416 Helm Court · No Longer Available
Location

5416 Helm Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Welcome to convenient and popular Glen Cove! This great End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhouse features, a beautifully updated Eat-In Kitchen, 2 updated full Baths plus 2 Half Baths , a huge finished Walk-Out Basement Recreation Room, a very spacious Laundry/Utility/Workshop/Storage Room, plus a Fully Fenced private Backyard! Other recent updates include a new roof, replaced windows, and some new carpet. Enjoy a Cul de Sac location with Two Assigned Parking Spaces right out front. Walk to Bus Stop, Community Pool, or beautiful Lake Royal; VRE <1 Mile; Renovations in progress. Pictures will update as updates are completed. Pets - Case by Case; No Cats; Available for Lease August 1st. $50 App Fee made out to Washington Property Group.online Application available for $55.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 HELM COURT have any available units?
5416 HELM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 5416 HELM COURT have?
Some of 5416 HELM COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 HELM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5416 HELM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 HELM COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5416 HELM COURT is pet friendly.
Does 5416 HELM COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5416 HELM COURT offers parking.
Does 5416 HELM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5416 HELM COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 HELM COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5416 HELM COURT has a pool.
Does 5416 HELM COURT have accessible units?
No, 5416 HELM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 HELM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5416 HELM COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5416 HELM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5416 HELM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
