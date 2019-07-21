All apartments in Kings Park West
Find more places like 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings Park West, VA
/
5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:39 AM

5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE

5205 Pumphrey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kings Park West
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5205 Pumphrey Drive, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** Walk to all thee outstanding Fairfax County schools, including walking or biking to GMU ** This welcoming colonial has been recently painted and re-carpeted for your comfort ** First floor has hardwood and tiled flooring ** Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances ** Family room off of kitchen with fireplace ** Deck overlooking wooded backyard ** Three over sized Bed rooms are on the upper level ** Master bed room has a large bath with separate shower and soaking tub ** The Finished Basement is a walk out, with a finished room/fourth bedroom with a walk-in closet and third bath room ** See to appreciate ** New heat pump ** Vacant ** Lock box is to left of garage **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE have any available units?
5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE have?
Some of 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kings Park West 3 BedroomsKings Park West Apartments with Balconies
Kings Park West Apartments with ParkingKings Park West Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Kings Park West Furnished ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDBuckhall, VAMontclair, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VA
Bryans Road, MDWolf Trap, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VABelmont, VALinton Hall, VANeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University