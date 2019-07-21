5205 PUMPHREY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

** Walk to all thee outstanding Fairfax County schools, including walking or biking to GMU ** This welcoming colonial has been recently painted and re-carpeted for your comfort ** First floor has hardwood and tiled flooring ** Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances ** Family room off of kitchen with fireplace ** Deck overlooking wooded backyard ** Three over sized Bed rooms are on the upper level ** Master bed room has a large bath with separate shower and soaking tub ** The Finished Basement is a walk out, with a finished room/fourth bedroom with a walk-in closet and third bath room ** See to appreciate ** New heat pump ** Vacant ** Lock box is to left of garage **