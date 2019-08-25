5009 HEAD CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This Amazing Home Won't Last Long! Close to GM and NOVA! Over 1900 Sq Ft on 3 Finished Levels. Exceptional condition w/ Wood Flooring throughout Main Level. Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen Open to Dining Room. Family Room with Walk out to Generously sized Private Porch. Recessed Lighting and Modern Updates. Upper Level w/ 3 Generously sized BRs 2 Full Baths. Master Suite w/ Private Bath & Huge Closet. Lower Level with Rec Room & Bonus Room/ Study or Room for Guests. New Carpet & Neutral Paint. In the Heart of Fairfax, Great for Commuting & Close to Nature/Parks. Don't miss this Great Opportunity!