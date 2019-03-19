All apartments in Kings Park West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE

4646 Luxberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4646 Luxberry Drive, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
hot tub
Working Distance to GMU, Off the Braddock Rd. Beautiful and Quiet End Unit of Town House. 3 bed + 3.5 Bath, Total of 1,928 SF of abundant spaces. Equipped with Oval Bath Tub in Master bathroom. Quiet end unit Townhouse in Kingsberry with a lot of trees that feel like live in a Forest. Large bedrooms, open floor plan, and attached garage. Lots of living space in this beautiful home with privacy!Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Family Room, Lower Level Recreation Room with Fire Place that could be used as 4th bedroom. Ample, exclusively private outdoor space surrounding by abundant Trees with a double deck that faces to woods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE have any available units?
4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
What amenities does 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
