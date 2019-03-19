4646 LUXBERRY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse garage hot tub

Working Distance to GMU, Off the Braddock Rd. Beautiful and Quiet End Unit of Town House. 3 bed + 3.5 Bath, Total of 1,928 SF of abundant spaces. Equipped with Oval Bath Tub in Master bathroom. Quiet end unit Townhouse in Kingsberry with a lot of trees that feel like live in a Forest. Large bedrooms, open floor plan, and attached garage. Lots of living space in this beautiful home with privacy!Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Family Room, Lower Level Recreation Room with Fire Place that could be used as 4th bedroom. Ample, exclusively private outdoor space surrounding by abundant Trees with a double deck that faces to woods.