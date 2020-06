Amenities

Shared Space- for Rent, Unfurnished, Lower Level of End unit townhome, excellent condition. Unfurnished* Rec room with fireplace, Wet Bar, Built-in shelving and walk-out to Backyard, & 1 Bedroom and full Bath. Refrigerator in Lower Level**All utilities plus basic cable included in rent* Use of Washer/Dryer*. Absolutely NO PETS! No smoking. Thank you Kitchen privileges with owners permission. $250. move out fee due at time of move-in