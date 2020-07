Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Meticulously maintained Very New Flexible living w masters on first and third floor. Convenient to Food Shopping, Restaurants, Retail Stores, Health Care, Movies and Rts. 199/64. Park like setting....a place you will be proud to call home. Owners are professional landlords and maintain ALL the properties to a very high standard. Multi year leases are preferable.