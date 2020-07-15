All apartments in James City County
404 Rivers Edge
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

404 Rivers Edge

404 Rivers Edge · (757) 345-3105
Location

404 Rivers Edge, James City County, VA 23185

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 404 Rivers Edge · Avail. now

$3,995

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3478 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Breathtaking views in the gated golf community of Kingsmill in Williamsburg VA - View the VIRTUAL TOUR !!! https://youtu.be/LnPMDPVbnjo

True first floor living at is best in the prestigious River's Edge section of Kingsmill. Over 3400 sf of impeccable updates, finishes and views throughout. A chefs dream of a kitchen has a large center island with gas cook top, double ovens, beautiful granite, custom cabinetry and a spacious eat in area with water views. The formal dining area has custom built ins with wine cooler.

The secluded and spacious updated master suite has lots of natural light, sweeping views, dual walk in closets and a dreamy updated master bath en suite.

Work from home in the dedicated office with custom built ins. There is a dedicated guest suite above the 2 car garage and walk in attic space for all your storage needs.

Absolutely NO PETS. County Schools: James River, Berkeley & Jamestown.

https://brooksrealestate.appfolio.com/listings/detail/ffe2fbbe-8717-4140-aaf7-87571b7ff14e

Shown by confirmed appointment only. Contact Crisney Brooks, Sales Agent & Property Manager, Brooks Real Estate, 757-345-3105 Crisney@Brooks-re.com www.BrooksRents.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4575426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Rivers Edge have any available units?
404 Rivers Edge has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 404 Rivers Edge have?
Some of 404 Rivers Edge's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Rivers Edge currently offering any rent specials?
404 Rivers Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Rivers Edge pet-friendly?
No, 404 Rivers Edge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in James City County.
Does 404 Rivers Edge offer parking?
Yes, 404 Rivers Edge offers parking.
Does 404 Rivers Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Rivers Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Rivers Edge have a pool?
Yes, 404 Rivers Edge has a pool.
Does 404 Rivers Edge have accessible units?
No, 404 Rivers Edge does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Rivers Edge have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Rivers Edge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Rivers Edge have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Rivers Edge does not have units with air conditioning.
