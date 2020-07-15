404 Rivers Edge

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest suite

Breathtaking views in the gated golf community of Kingsmill in Williamsburg VA - View the VIRTUAL TOUR !!! https://youtu.be/LnPMDPVbnjo



True first floor living at is best in the prestigious River's Edge section of Kingsmill. Over 3400 sf of impeccable updates, finishes and views throughout. A chefs dream of a kitchen has a large center island with gas cook top, double ovens, beautiful granite, custom cabinetry and a spacious eat in area with water views. The formal dining area has custom built ins with wine cooler.



The secluded and spacious updated master suite has lots of natural light, sweeping views, dual walk in closets and a dreamy updated master bath en suite.



Work from home in the dedicated office with custom built ins. There is a dedicated guest suite above the 2 car garage and walk in attic space for all your storage needs.



Absolutely NO PETS. County Schools: James River, Berkeley & Jamestown.



https://brooksrealestate.appfolio.com/listings/detail/ffe2fbbe-8717-4140-aaf7-87571b7ff14e



Shown by confirmed appointment only. Contact Crisney Brooks, Sales Agent & Property Manager, Brooks Real Estate, 757-345-3105 Crisney@Brooks-re.com www.BrooksRents.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4575426)