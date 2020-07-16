Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

3438 Westham Lane Available 08/07/20 3438 Westham Lane, Toano - Available NOW - Two story, end unit, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached garage, walk-in closet and tray ceiling in master. Also updated kitchen counter tops. Community amenities include swimming pool. This charming property is close to schools and shopping great for everyone. No Pets.



For more information, to schedule a showing, or to complete an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-229-5681.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5159488)