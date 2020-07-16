All apartments in James City County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

3438 Westham Lane

3438 Westham Lane · (757) 229-5681 ext. 404
Location

3438 Westham Lane, James City County, VA 23168

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3438 Westham Lane · Avail. Aug 7

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1574 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3438 Westham Lane Available 08/07/20 3438 Westham Lane, Toano - Available NOW - Two story, end unit, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached garage, walk-in closet and tray ceiling in master. Also updated kitchen counter tops. Community amenities include swimming pool. This charming property is close to schools and shopping great for everyone. No Pets.

For more information, to schedule a showing, or to complete an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-229-5681.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5159488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 Westham Lane have any available units?
3438 Westham Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3438 Westham Lane have?
Some of 3438 Westham Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3438 Westham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3438 Westham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 Westham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3438 Westham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in James City County.
Does 3438 Westham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3438 Westham Lane offers parking.
Does 3438 Westham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 Westham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 Westham Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3438 Westham Lane has a pool.
Does 3438 Westham Lane have accessible units?
No, 3438 Westham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 Westham Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3438 Westham Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3438 Westham Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3438 Westham Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
