149 Albemarle Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

149 Albemarle Drive

149 Albemarle Drive · (757) 229-6810
Location

149 Albemarle Drive, James City County, VA 23185

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 149 Albemarle Drive · Avail. now

$985

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
149 Albemarle Drive - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/f5524d50ab

Residents of Raleigh Woods Condominiums get the best of both worlds – the attention of local owners (William and Mary graduates) and the care of the professional team at Berkeley Realty Property Management. Set apart from the hustle and bustle of Williamsburg’s larger apartment communities, the two buildings that house Raleigh Woods eight condominiums are conveniently located right off of Jamestown Road, one of Williamsburg’s major thoroughfares, but tucked away in a traditionally quiet neighborhood. Raleigh Woods offers residents a tranquil retreat, with each residence featuring a semi-private deck with wooded views. Some units feature a beautiful view of Powhatan Creek. Each unit is approximately 900 square feet and includes two bedrooms (carpets in bedroom), a full bathroom, a galley kitchen, easy-care hardwood laminate flooring in entry, dining area, living area and hall. Every unit has easy parking for residents and guests right outside the building. Trash and recycling pick up is included in the rent. Small dogs are welcome with non-refundable pet fee of $300 and $15 per month pet rent.

- Small dogs up to 30 pounds

For more information on the property you can visit the community website at:
www.raleighwoodscondos.com

Schools: Laurel Lane Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2057087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Albemarle Drive have any available units?
149 Albemarle Drive has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 149 Albemarle Drive have?
Some of 149 Albemarle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Albemarle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
149 Albemarle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Albemarle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Albemarle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 149 Albemarle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 149 Albemarle Drive offers parking.
Does 149 Albemarle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 Albemarle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Albemarle Drive have a pool?
No, 149 Albemarle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 149 Albemarle Drive have accessible units?
No, 149 Albemarle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Albemarle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Albemarle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Albemarle Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 149 Albemarle Drive has units with air conditioning.
