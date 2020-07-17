Amenities

149 Albemarle Drive - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/f5524d50ab



Residents of Raleigh Woods Condominiums get the best of both worlds – the attention of local owners (William and Mary graduates) and the care of the professional team at Berkeley Realty Property Management. Set apart from the hustle and bustle of Williamsburg’s larger apartment communities, the two buildings that house Raleigh Woods eight condominiums are conveniently located right off of Jamestown Road, one of Williamsburg’s major thoroughfares, but tucked away in a traditionally quiet neighborhood. Raleigh Woods offers residents a tranquil retreat, with each residence featuring a semi-private deck with wooded views. Some units feature a beautiful view of Powhatan Creek. Each unit is approximately 900 square feet and includes two bedrooms (carpets in bedroom), a full bathroom, a galley kitchen, easy-care hardwood laminate flooring in entry, dining area, living area and hall. Every unit has easy parking for residents and guests right outside the building. Trash and recycling pick up is included in the rent. Small dogs are welcome with non-refundable pet fee of $300 and $15 per month pet rent.



- Small dogs up to 30 pounds



For more information on the property you can visit the community website at:

www.raleighwoodscondos.com



Schools: Laurel Lane Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2057087)