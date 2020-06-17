9608 Springfield Woods Cir

Amenities

This town home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The town home has a fenced in back yard with a detached shed. Trash and lawn care included in rent. This area has some of Henrico County's best schools.



Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.



Non-smoking only. PMIRichmond.com to schedule a viewing.



PMI Richmond

4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA

Tel: (804) 203-0484