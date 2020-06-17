All apartments in Innsbrook
9608 Springfield Woods Cir

9608 Springfield Woods Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9608 Springfield Woods Circle, Innsbrook, VA 23060
This town home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The town home has a fenced in back yard with a detached shed. Trash and lawn care included in rent. This area has some of Henrico County's best schools.

Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.

Non-smoking only. PMIRichmond.com to schedule a viewing.

PMI Richmond
4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA
Tel: (804) 203-0484

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9608 Springfield Woods Cir have any available units?
9608 Springfield Woods Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Innsbrook, VA.
Is 9608 Springfield Woods Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9608 Springfield Woods Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9608 Springfield Woods Cir pet-friendly?
No, 9608 Springfield Woods Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Innsbrook.
Does 9608 Springfield Woods Cir offer parking?
No, 9608 Springfield Woods Cir does not offer parking.
Does 9608 Springfield Woods Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9608 Springfield Woods Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9608 Springfield Woods Cir have a pool?
No, 9608 Springfield Woods Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9608 Springfield Woods Cir have accessible units?
No, 9608 Springfield Woods Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9608 Springfield Woods Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 9608 Springfield Woods Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9608 Springfield Woods Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 9608 Springfield Woods Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
