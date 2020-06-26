7000 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA 22043 Idylwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Two-bedroom/two bathroom condo in The Pavilion is conveniently located very close to the metro and shopping! This lovely home is light-filled and features an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors in the living/dining area and ceramic floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. A gas fireplace in the living room offers warmth on cozy winter evenings! Prepare wonderful meals in the lovely kitchen with gas stove. Two spacious bedrooms are located on either side of the living area for privacy. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and attached master bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit. You will enjoy living in this fantastic location!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
