Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

306 Perrymont Road

306 Perrymont Road · (804) 452-0770
Location

306 Perrymont Road, Hopewell, VA 23860
Hopewell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 306 Perrymont Road · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
306 Perrymont Road, Hopewell - 3 bedroom, 2 bath rancher built in 2004 and offers approximately 1088 square feet of living space; living room, eat in kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator and laundry closet, master bedroom has attached full bath; interior freshly painted, rear deck & storage shed; off street parking; original carpet throughout shows signs of wear and tear and stains but has been professionally cleaned; central a/c & heat, all electric. No Pets No Section 8 **disclosing condition of carpet in photos, description and YouTube video due to COVID-19 showing restrictions**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

