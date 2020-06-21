Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

306 Perrymont Road, Hopewell - 3 bedroom, 2 bath rancher built in 2004 and offers approximately 1088 square feet of living space; living room, eat in kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator and laundry closet, master bedroom has attached full bath; interior freshly painted, rear deck & storage shed; off street parking; original carpet throughout shows signs of wear and tear and stains but has been professionally cleaned; central a/c & heat, all electric. No Pets No Section 8 **disclosing condition of carpet in photos, description and YouTube video due to COVID-19 showing restrictions**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835095)