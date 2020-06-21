All apartments in Hopewell
1125 Delaware Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

1125 Delaware Avenue

1125 Delaware Avenue · (804) 514-2295
Location

1125 Delaware Avenue, Hopewell, VA 23860
Hopewell

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Available immediately! This 3 bedroom 2 bath rancher features brand new appliances, cabinets, bathrooms, flooring and paint! Pets welcomed with appropriate fees, breed restrictions apply. App Fee: $50/adult, HVAC filter fee: $10 (addl/month). Lease admin fee due at move in: $125. Vistit www.renterswarehouse.com to schedule a showing! *DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS, THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SELF SHOWINGS ONLY. SELF SHOWINGS REQUIRE IDENTITY VERIFICATION PRIOR TO BOOKING, PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Delaware Avenue have any available units?
1125 Delaware Avenue has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hopewell, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopewell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Delaware Avenue have?
Some of 1125 Delaware Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Delaware Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Delaware Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Delaware Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Delaware Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Delaware Avenue offer parking?
No, 1125 Delaware Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Delaware Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Delaware Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Delaware Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1125 Delaware Avenue has a pool.
Does 1125 Delaware Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1125 Delaware Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Delaware Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 Delaware Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
