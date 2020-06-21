1125 Delaware Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Available immediately! This 3 bedroom 2 bath rancher features brand new appliances, cabinets, bathrooms, flooring and paint! Pets welcomed with appropriate fees, breed restrictions apply. App Fee: $50/adult, HVAC filter fee: $10 (addl/month). Lease admin fee due at move in: $125. Vistit www.renterswarehouse.com to schedule a showing! *DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS, THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SELF SHOWINGS ONLY. SELF SHOWINGS REQUIRE IDENTITY VERIFICATION PRIOR TO BOOKING, PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS*