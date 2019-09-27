14721 DOGWOOD PARK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wow! You~ll love this gorgeous and well kept rental just moments from downtown Haymarket. Steps from loads of local amenities. Gleaming hardwoods on the main level. New Deck on rear. Bright open floor plan with an abundance of windows creating a light and airy atmosphere. On trend neutral designer paint. Living room with cozy gas fireplace. Spacious open kitchen and dining area. Sunroom with wall of windows. Upper level features 4 spacious bedroom including a HUGE master suite with a sitting room, large walk in closet and luxurious bath with soaking tub and glass enclosed shower. Convenient bedroom level laundry with front loading washer and dryer! Pets case by case basis.