3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
144 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hayfield, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5301 Lake Cove Court
5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7451 TOWCHESTER COURT
7451 Towchester Court, Hayfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1630 sqft
FABULOUS VIEW!* COMPLETELY RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BAY WINDOW*FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGH-OUT!!TERRIFIC END UNIT WITH 2.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5609 ASHFIELD ROAD
5609 Ashfield Road, Hayfield, VA
Welcome home to this well-maintained 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located in Hayfield Farms! Lots of light shines throughout the windows.
Results within 1 mile of Hayfield
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
4705 Split Rock Rd
4705 Split Rock Road, Rose Hill, VA
Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Home on a Quiet Cul-de-sac - Property Id: 281861 Well-maintained Single Family Home on quiet Cul-de-Sac in a very nice and convenient location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7507 CADBURY ROW
7507 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1412 sqft
Upgraded Kingstowne TH backing to woods! Maple cabinets, plus stainless & granite in Kitchen. Hardwood floors all main level. Master Bath w/ 2-person soaking tub, skylight, and separate shower. Large deck has stair to hardscape patio.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8106 COOPER STREET
8106 Cooper Street, Fairfax County, VA
Excellent Rental. 4 Bedroom 3 full baths, eat-in KT, separate DR, LR fireplace,huge rec room,sunroom, 2 car carport and big finished basement for storage, carport and more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6528 TRASK TER
6528 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6528 Trask Terrace, a charming 2-car garage townhome in the beautiful Kingstowne community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5203 MARTINIQUE LANE
5203 Martinique Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1332 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW COVID-19 RULES.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7029 ASHLEIGH MANOR COURT
7029 Ashleigh Manor Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2532 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 2FB & 2HB END-UNIT GAR TOWNHOME...GORGEOUS WOOD FLRS ON MAINLVL..UPDATED KIT W/ GRANITE, ADDITIONAL CABINETS & SS APPL....FAM RM W/ FP & W/O TOSUNDECK..SEP DIN RM..HUGE MBR SUITE W/ UPGRADED BATH W/ SEP TUB &SHOWER..
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6591 MCKENNA WAY
6591 Mckenna Way, Kingstowne, VA
GREAT RENTAL**SPACIOUS 3/4 BEDROOM TH W/ 2 CAR GARAGE**BACKS TO GREENDALE GOLF COURSE & FRONTS TO TREES**3 STORY BUMP OUT ALLOWS FOR LARGE MASTER BATH & MAIN LEVEL SUN ROOM**4TH BEDROOM IS IN LOWER LEVEL - NO BATH**INC ALL KINGSTOWNE
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5335 BUXTON COURT
5335 Buxton Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1696 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED**NEWER BATHROOM, NEWER SS APPLIANCES, NEWER GRANITE COUNTER TOPS**SPACIOUS 4 LVL TH W/ LARGE ROOMS & LOFT OVER MASTER SUITE**2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS & 3.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6014 KESTNER CIRCLE
6014 Kestner Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1320 sqft
WONDERFUL RENTAL WITH INVITING FRONT PORCH**3BR-3.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6322 DUNMAN WAY
6322 Dunman Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Welcome to 6322 Dunman Way, a charming 2-car garage end-unit townhome backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
6876 DEER RUN DRIVE
6876 Deer Run Drive, Groveton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1947 sqft
NO Pets/Good Credit. 3 level t/h w/2 balc. & a fenced yard. Windows galore let in loads of sunlight and magnificent views of the woods. Easy access to Huntley Meadows for bike/walking trails/ jogging path. Min.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
6026 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome to 6026 Wescott Hills Way, an exquisite 3 level townhouse with a garage backing to trees, in the highly sought after Kingstowne community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6951 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE
6951 Mary Caroline Circle, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1539 sqft
Gorgeous 2 -LEVEL 3 Be 2 Ba condo with LARGE Loft and wood burning FIREPLACE in Alexandria. Freshly painted. Kitchen with breakfast area and separate dining room. LARGE master bedroom with Master Bath. Lots of closet space and storage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
4350 ROCK CREEK RD
4350 Rock Creek Road, Groveton, VA
2-story updated colonial with 4 bedrooms on the second level! Hardwood floors throughout; family room off the open kitchen has doors that lead to the patio; laundry on main level w/mudroom. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bath.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7506 CADBURY ROW
7506 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1838 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.55 BA, Brick end Unit town home in popular Kingstowne neighborhood. Home has separate dining room living room with walkout to large deck in fence backyard. Huge Master Bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and luxury bath.
Results within 5 miles of Hayfield
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
18 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brookville - Seminary Valley
39 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1350 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1030 sqft
Located just 10 minutes from Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Pentagon Metro station and several bus stops. Hardwood floors, beautiful views, high-speed internet access and satellite television. On-site laundry, pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
21 Units Available
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,058
1598 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
