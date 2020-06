Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

DO YOU NEED A SHORT TERM RENTAL BETWEEN 3-6 MONTHS? DO YOU NEED A FURNISHED RENTAL? IF SO THIS IS THE ONE FOR YOU! 3 level 3 bedroom 1 full bath and 2 half baths. Unfinished basement for your storage. Close to Hayfield Shopping center, short drive to Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers. Close to metro and major highways. NO PETS WILL BE ACCEPTED