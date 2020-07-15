133 Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, VA with balconies
Greenbriar was settled back in the 1970s. It was built by Levitt & Sons, beginning as a large dairy farm in 1967 and becoming a subdivision of 1800 homes in just three years.
Located in Fairfax County, Greenbriar, Virginia, is an independent community that provides a home to about 8,166 people (according to the 2010 U.S. Census). The small community manages to provide its residents with amenities like parks, hiking trails, a community center, and a nearby library as well as shopping and restaurants not too far from home. However, residents have easy access to roads that lead them to other parts of Virginia and opportunities to enjoy additional shopping, theaters, museums, and nightlife. Have car, will travel along Routes 50 and 28 or the Fairfax County Parkway to just about anywhere your heart desires. Interstate 66 and the Washington Dulles International Airport only add to the travel options here. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Greenbriar renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.