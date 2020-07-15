Apartment List
VA
/
greenbriar
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:11 PM

133 Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, VA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
12815 POINT PLEASANT DRIVE
12815 Point Pleasant Drive, Greenbriar, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2231 sqft
Great location! This is a highly sought-after Essex model. Home includes 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12716 DOGWOOD HILLS LN
12716 Dogwood Hills Lane, Greenbriar, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Breathtaking 3-Level Townhouse with attached Garage! Backs to Woods! Wood Floors on main level, Granite Counters! Large Deck and Fenced Yard! Beautiful walk-out Basement with Built-ins and Gas Fireplace.
1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
40 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.
1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
43 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
$
15 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4805 GREAT HERON TER
4805 Great Heron Terrace, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
JUST LISTED! BRICK FRONT 3-FINISHED LEVEL BRICK-FRONT HOME IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION. WALK INTO A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH 3-SIDED GAS FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND HARDWOOD FLOORS.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101
13085 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 Available 08/13/20 Fabulous 2 bed 2 bath ground floor unit in Fairfax! Close to shopping - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this wonderful 2BR/2BA condo w/fireplace in convenient Fairfax/Fair Oaks location.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE
13106 Coralberry Drive, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2394 sqft
Lovely 3 level single family home on cul-de-sac. Located in Fairfax, although it is closer to Chantilly this spacious house has open kitchen-den with fireplace, and separate dining room and living room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
12539 ALDER WOODS DRIVE
12539 Alder Woods Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1452 sqft
*3 Level TH, #3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5030 MARSHALL CROWN ROAD
5030 Marshall Crown Road, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Amazingly private end unit town home in sought after neighborhood. Walk to the park, Metro bus stop and Fairlakes Shopping Center.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3875 ALDER WOODS CT
3875 Alder Woods Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Garage Townhome plus one assigned space in quiet location close to Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax County Parkway, Fair Oaks Mall.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
12249 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DRIVE
12249 Fairfield House Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1660 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom (loft can be used as third bedroom, not by code) 3 full bath condo in a sought after location. Open floor plan, loft overlooks the two story living area. Fireplace, balcony, SS appliances, updated Master Bath with Jacuzzi.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
12448 ERICA HILL LANE
12448 Erica Hill Ln, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1520 sqft
3 BR 4 Bath Spacious End-Unit Master Bedroom w/ private bath & soaking tub & walk in closet. All updated bathrooms 2 Car Garage w/ garage door openers and a keyless touch pad. Kitchen w/ oversized cabinets. Family room just off Kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 8 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
4409 SEDGEHURST DRIVE
4409 Sedgehurst Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
703 sqft
Bright top level one bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings! Ready for immediate occupancy. Hardwood floors and a fire place. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Huge walk in closet. Great deck with privacy.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13212 GOOSE POND LANE
13212 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2325 sqft
Enjoy the Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with 9ft ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
4490 MARKET COMMONS DRIVE
4490 Market Commons Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1283 sqft
Bright & Spacious! Urban, loft-style home w/ 10 foot ceilings, private, sunny 50 foot wide balcony facing the Whole Foods, Granite Counters, Hardwood floors, security entry, 2 reserved underground parking spaces & elevator to your door! Gym,

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4215 MOZART BRIGADE LN #13
4215 Mozart Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare, Beautiful, Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo with Bonus Room (perfect for home office) in desirable Cedar Lakes Community. Granite kitchen counters and custom window blinds. Dining Room opens to large deck with views of common area.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
741 sqft
Freshly painted with new floors. This beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
4737 GREAT HERON CIRCLE
4737 Great Heron Circle, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2160 sqft
Elegant, spacious brick end Town house, light filled, brick walkway and stairs, within 2 miles of major highways (I- 66, US 50, Ffax Co.

1 of 21

Last updated August 20 at 10:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5142 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5142 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1102 sqft
Cozy/Lovely 2 bedroom 2 Bath Condo in gated community. This unit is gorgeous and model like in every way. Carpeting throughout and tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 53

Last updated December 10 at 09:59 PM
1 Unit Available
12336 FIELD LARK COURT
12336 Field Lark Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhouse completely remodeled. New floors, new carpet, fresh paint, new fencing and patio! Amazing. Location is perfect and close to everything.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
12481 Hayes Ct, 203
12481 Hayes Court, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1133 sqft
Finally a condo you want to live in! - Property Id: 288843 Well maintained condo, spacious 1,133 sq. ft.
City Guide for Greenbriar, VA

Greenbriar was settled back in the 1970s. It was built by Levitt &amp; Sons, beginning as a large dairy farm in 1967 and becoming a subdivision of 1800 homes in just three years.

Located in Fairfax County, Greenbriar, Virginia, is an independent community that provides a home to about 8,166 people (according to the 2010 U.S. Census). The small community manages to provide its residents with amenities like parks, hiking trails, a community center, and a nearby library as well as shopping and restaurants not too far from home. However, residents have easy access to roads that lead them to other parts of Virginia and opportunities to enjoy additional shopping, theaters, museums, and nightlife. Have car, will travel along Routes 50 and 28 or the Fairfax County Parkway to just about anywhere your heart desires. Interstate 66 and the Washington Dulles International Airport only add to the travel options here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Greenbriar, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Greenbriar renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

