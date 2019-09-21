All apartments in Greenbriar
Find more places like 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenbriar, VA
/
13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD

13131 Poplar Tree Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenbriar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13131 Poplar Tree Road, Greenbriar, VA 22033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Living in a walking distance house to excellent Elementary/Middle/High Schools? Here you go! One level nice & neat house with Updated: kitchen, appliance & bathrooms. Hardwood floors in family room, kitchen, dining room & breakfast area. Carpeted bedrooms, newer HVAC Year 2017. Professionally landscaped. Fenced rear yard with LARGE patio for entertaining. 2 car garage. Also close to nearby shopping. Convenient to 50/66, FFX Cty Pkwy, and airport. Required: Good credit & income more 3.5 times rent. No pets/smoking, $100 repair deductible. Available 10/01/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD have any available units?
13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbriar, VA.
What amenities does 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD have?
Some of 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbriar.
Does 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD offers parking.
Does 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD have a pool?
No, 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Greenbriar 2 BedroomsGreenbriar 3 Bedrooms
Greenbriar Apartments with Washer-DryerGreenbriar Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenbriar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VA
Cascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University