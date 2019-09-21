13131 POPLAR TREE ROAD

Amenities

Living in a walking distance house to excellent Elementary/Middle/High Schools? Here you go! One level nice & neat house with Updated: kitchen, appliance & bathrooms. Hardwood floors in family room, kitchen, dining room & breakfast area. Carpeted bedrooms, newer HVAC Year 2017. Professionally landscaped. Fenced rear yard with LARGE patio for entertaining. 2 car garage. Also close to nearby shopping. Convenient to 50/66, FFX Cty Pkwy, and airport. Required: Good credit & income more 3.5 times rent. No pets/smoking, $100 repair deductible. Available 10/01/19.