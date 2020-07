Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Show like a model. Most private and serene setting in Gray Pointe. Kitchen has SS appliances, new granite counters & hardwood floors. Baths have been beautifully renovated w/new tile floor, cabinets, and mirrors. Large patio. Fireplace. Great location! Right off Rt. 50. Close to FX County Pkwy, I-28. 5min-walk to Greenbriar Town Center. Min. to Fair Oaks Mall & Vienna metro. Private AC unit. Ready for showing at May 22nd, Available on July 1st.