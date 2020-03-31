12810 Melville Ln

Amenities
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Fairfax. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and driveway. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,950/month rent. $2,950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact GREEN REAL ESTATE, INC. at 703-626-7445 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.