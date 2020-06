Amenities

Beautiful updated 3 bedrooms townhome. Granite Countertops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Laminate Floors, Large Kitchen with Bay window. Brand New Carpet. Large Deck great for outdoor furniture, fenced Back Yard. Lower level Family room with fireplace. Close by Birch Pond - great for walks. No pets. No smoking. If the lease is signed for more than 12 months, there will be an escalation clause in the lease.